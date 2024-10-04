Varun Beverages share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 593.05 and closed at ₹ 581.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 599.90 and a low of ₹ 570.60 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:12 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹581.75, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82765.56, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹599.9 and a low of ₹570.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 617.52 10 633.88 20 625.29 50 620.45 100 619.49 300 579.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹597.72, ₹607.98, & ₹613.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹581.47, ₹575.48, & ₹565.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 1037.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.89 & P/B is at 22.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.69% with a target price of ₹673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.