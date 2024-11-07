Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are up by 0.43%, Nifty down by -1.13%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 602.8 and closed at 601.15. The stock reached a high of 608.25 and a low of 598.8 during the day.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 07-11-2024
Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:04 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 601.15, 0.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79650.86, down by -0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 608.25 and a low of 598.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5602.83
10606.10
20599.49
50610.36
100620.04
300592.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 605.67, 612.13, & 623.82, whereas it has key support levels at 587.52, 575.83, & 569.37.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 63.32% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.61% with a target price of 713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
