Varun Beverages share are down by -6.24%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 578.9 and closed at 542.85. The stock reached a high of 578.9 and a low of 538.2 during the session.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:08 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 542.85, -6.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81335.63, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 578.9 and a low of 538.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5598.97
10620.99
20623.18
50618.90
100619.53
300580.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 594.37, 611.93, & 623.87, whereas it has key support levels at 564.87, 552.93, & 535.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 734.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 77.70 & P/B is at 21.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.98% with a target price of 673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -6.24% today to trade at 542.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.43% each respectively.

