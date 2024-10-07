Varun Beverages share are down by -6.24%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 578.9 and closed at ₹ 542.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 578.9 and a low of ₹ 538.2 during the session.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:08 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹542.85, -6.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81335.63, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹578.9 and a low of ₹538.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 598.97 10 620.99 20 623.18 50 618.90 100 619.53 300 580.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹594.37, ₹611.93, & ₹623.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹564.87, ₹552.93, & ₹535.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 734.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 77.70 & P/B is at 21.92.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.98% with a target price of ₹673.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.