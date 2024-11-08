Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -0.94%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages had an opening price of ₹ 597.35 and a closing price of ₹ 590.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 598.30 and a low of ₹ 590.75 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹590.85, -0.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79332.07, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹598.3 and a low of ₹590.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 598.16 10 605.25 20 599.29 50 609.41 100 619.71 300 592.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹604.47, ₹612.68, & ₹616.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹592.07, ₹587.88, & ₹579.67.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was -16.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.37 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.67% with a target price of ₹713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.