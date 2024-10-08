Varun Beverages share are up by 7.58%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|598.97
|10
|620.99
|20
|623.18
|50
|618.90
|100
|619.53
|300
|581.25
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹565.6, ₹592.0, & ₹605.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹525.4, ₹511.6, & ₹485.2.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.50% with a target price of ₹679.00.
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.
