Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages share are up by 7.58%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Varun Beverages share are up by 7.58%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 540 and closed at 582.85. The stock reached a high of 593.75 and a low of 537.8 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 582.85, 7.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81413.38, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 593.75 and a low of 537.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5598.97
10620.99
20623.18
50618.90
100619.53
300581.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 565.6, 592.0, & 605.8, whereas it has key support levels at 525.4, 511.6, & 485.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.75 & P/B is at 20.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.50% with a target price of 679.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.