Varun Beverages share are up by 7.58%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 540 and closed at ₹ 582.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 593.75 and a low of ₹ 537.8 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹582.85, 7.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81413.38, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹593.75 and a low of ₹537.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 598.97 10 620.99 20 623.18 50 618.90 100 619.53 300 581.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹565.6, ₹592.0, & ₹605.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹525.4, ₹511.6, & ₹485.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.75 & P/B is at 20.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.50% with a target price of ₹679.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.