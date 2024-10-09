Varun Beverages share are up by 0.58%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹593.35, 0.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81884.36, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹605.85 and a low of ₹589.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 585.48 10 609.71 20 620.17 50 616.83 100 619.03 300 581.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹613.35, ₹632.85, & ₹671.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹555.6, ₹517.35, & ₹497.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 302.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.19 & P/B is at 22.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.43% with a target price of ₹679.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.