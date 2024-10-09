Varun Beverages share are up by 0.58%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 599.95 and closed at 593.35. The stock reached a high of 605.85 and a low of 589.45 during the day.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 593.35, 0.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81884.36, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 605.85 and a low of 589.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5585.48
10609.71
20620.17
50616.83
100619.03
300581.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 613.35, 632.85, & 671.1, whereas it has key support levels at 555.6, 517.35, & 497.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 302.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.19 & P/B is at 22.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.43% with a target price of 679.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVarun Beverages share are up by 0.58%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

160.95
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
1.4 (0.88%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.75
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.11%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

165.00
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Tata Motors share price

941.20
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
21.35 (2.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

990.00
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
60.2 (6.47%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,894.30
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
347.3 (6.26%)

Info Edge India share price

8,415.00
12:05 PM | 9 OCT 2024
145.5 (1.76%)

Infosys share price

1,974.25
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
25.75 (1.32%)
More from 52 Week High

One 97 Communications share price

728.65
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-24.95 (-3.31%)

Bank Of Maharashtra share price

55.55
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-1.46 (-2.56%)

Nestle India share price

2,522.75
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-58.75 (-2.28%)

Safari Industries India share price

2,607.40
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
-58.15 (-2.18%)
More from Top Losers

RITES share price

329.15
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
28.55 (9.5%)

Suzlon Energy share price

78.55
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
4.88 (6.62%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

990.00
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
60.2 (6.47%)

Divis Laboratories share price

5,894.30
12:06 PM | 9 OCT 2024
347.3 (6.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.