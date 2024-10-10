Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 0.53%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|582.22
|10
|603.33
|20
|619.80
|50
|615.42
|100
|618.97
|300
|582.55
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹602.47, ₹612.88, & ₹619.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹585.37, ₹578.68, & ₹568.27.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 162.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.99% with a target price of ₹679.00.
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.