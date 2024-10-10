Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 0.53%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 597.35 and closed slightly lower at 595.65. The stock reached a high of 601 and a low of 587.30 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:15 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 595.65, 0.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81652.55, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 601 and a low of 587.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5582.22
10603.33
20619.80
50615.42
100618.97
300582.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 602.47, 612.88, & 619.57, whereas it has key support levels at 585.37, 578.68, & 568.27.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 162.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.51 & P/B is at 22.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.99% with a target price of 679.00.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

