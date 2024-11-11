Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are up by 1.7%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are up by 1.7%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 590 and closed at 601.25. The stock reached a high of 607.55 and a low of 582.50 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 601.25, 1.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79951.71, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 607.55 and a low of 582.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5593.08
10598.96
20599.93
50607.79
100618.48
300593.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 597.57, 604.13, & 609.37, whereas it has key support levels at 585.77, 580.53, & 573.97.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was -16.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 75.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.59% with a target price of 713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

