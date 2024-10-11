Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 0.64%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 591.1 and closed at 592.4. The stock reached a high of 595.85 and a low of 586. Overall, it showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 592.4, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81376.07, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 595.85 and a low of 586 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5578.24
10597.88
20618.91
50613.86
100618.90
300583.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 602.1, 613.95, & 626.0, whereas it has key support levels at 578.2, 566.15, & 554.3.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.01 & P/B is at 22.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.62% with a target price of 679.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
