Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 0.64%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|578.24
|10
|597.88
|20
|618.91
|50
|613.86
|100
|618.90
|300
|583.30
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹602.1, ₹613.95, & ₹626.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹578.2, ₹566.15, & ₹554.3.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.62% with a target price of ₹679.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.