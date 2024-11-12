Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 592.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 589.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 599 and a low of ₹ 589.5 during the trading session.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹589.85, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79519.04, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹599 and a low of ₹589.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 593.08 10 598.96 20 599.93 50 607.79 100 618.48 300 593.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹604.58, ₹619.12, & ₹630.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹578.88, ₹567.72, & ₹553.18.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 35.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 75.54 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.88% with a target price of ₹713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.