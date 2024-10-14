Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|581.00
|10
|589.99
|20
|616.19
|50
|611.39
|100
|618.68
|300
|584.08
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹597.12, ₹601.43, & ₹606.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹587.27, ₹581.73, & ₹577.42.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 108.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.75% with a target price of ₹696.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -1.02% today to trade at ₹586.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.56% & 0.53% each respectively.
