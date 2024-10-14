Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 596 and closed at 586.1. The stock reached a high of 599.65 and a low of 583.95 during the day.

Livemint
Published14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 586.1, -1.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 599.65 and a low of 583.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5581.00
10589.99
20616.19
50611.39
100618.68
300584.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 597.12, 601.43, & 606.97, whereas it has key support levels at 587.27, 581.73, & 577.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 108.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.50 & P/B is at 22.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.75% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.02% today to trade at 586.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.56% & 0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVarun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.15
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.55 (-0.96%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.50
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.5 (-4.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

163.95
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.46%)

Wipro share price

538.60
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
9.65 (1.82%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

226.65
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
3.95 (1.77%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,192.35
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
46.3 (0.31%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,837.85
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.09%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,135.75
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-5.4 (-0.09%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,206.75
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-365.6 (-8%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.70
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-4.41%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,133.00
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-51.25 (-4.33%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

1,127.90
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-44.25 (-3.78%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

393.75
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
32.75 (9.07%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,166.25
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
73.4 (6.72%)

Raymond share price

1,695.70
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
92.8 (5.79%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,464.30
10:59 AM | 14 OCT 2024
119.9 (5.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.