Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 596 and closed at 586.1. The stock reached a high of 599.65 and a low of 583.95 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 586.1, -1.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 599.65 and a low of 583.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5581.00
10589.99
20616.19
50611.39
100618.68
300584.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 597.12, 601.43, & 606.97, whereas it has key support levels at 587.27, 581.73, & 577.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 108.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.50 & P/B is at 22.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.75% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.02% today to trade at 586.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.56% & 0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.