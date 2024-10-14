Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 596 and closed at ₹ 586.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 599.65 and a low of ₹ 583.95 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹586.1, -1.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹599.65 and a low of ₹583.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 581.00 10 589.99 20 616.19 50 611.39 100 618.68 300 584.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹597.12, ₹601.43, & ₹606.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹587.27, ₹581.73, & ₹577.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 108.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.50 & P/B is at 22.43.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.75% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.