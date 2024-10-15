Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.3%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|581.00
|10
|589.99
|20
|616.19
|50
|611.39
|100
|618.68
|300
|584.73
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹599.15, ₹607.4, & ₹615.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹583.1, ₹575.3, & ₹567.05.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 50.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.36% with a target price of ₹696.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess