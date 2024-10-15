Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.3%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 595 and closed at 593.05. The stock reached a high of 596 and a low of 587.3 during the day.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 593.05, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81854.25, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 596 and a low of 587.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5581.00
10589.99
20616.19
50611.39
100618.68
300584.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 599.15, 607.4, & 615.2, whereas it has key support levels at 583.1, 575.3, & 567.05.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 50.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.41 & P/B is at 22.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.36% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
