Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 616.4 and closed at ₹ 607.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 616.4 and a low of ₹ 603.8 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹607.4, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81484.96, down by -0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹616.4 and a low of ₹603.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 591.06 10 588.27 20 613.51 50 610.62 100 618.57 300 585.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹620.97, ₹630.83, & ₹647.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹594.17, ₹577.23, & ₹567.37.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 66.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.01 & P/B is at 23.14.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.59% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.