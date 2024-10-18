Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 1.74%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|598.42
|10
|588.33
|20
|611.10
|50
|609.82
|100
|618.67
|300
|586.33
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹596.4, ₹606.55, & ₹612.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹580.55, ₹574.85, & ₹564.7.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.38% with a target price of ₹696.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.
