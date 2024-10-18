Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 1.74%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 590.05 and closed at 598.05. The stock reached a high of 599.5 and a low of 579.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 598.05, 1.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81065.56, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 599.5 and a low of 579 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5598.42
10588.33
20611.10
50609.82
100618.67
300586.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 596.4, 606.55, & 612.25, whereas it has key support levels at 580.55, 574.85, & 564.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.97 & P/B is at 22.28.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.38% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVarun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 1.74%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

546.10
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.3 (3.27%)

Tata Steel share price

154.95
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.6 (1.71%)

Tata Power share price

454.95
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
4.9 (1.09%)

Tata Motors share price

909.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.9 (2.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Torrent Power share price

1,979.90
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
41 (2.11%)
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,054.80
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-346.7 (-5.42%)

Infosys share price

1,877.55
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-91.95 (-4.67%)

360 One Wam share price

1,056.15
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-51.1 (-4.62%)

Zomato share price

259.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,522.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
282 (6.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,194.95
11:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
70.45 (6.27%)

Axis Bank share price

1,188.40
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
56.25 (4.97%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.