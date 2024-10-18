Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are up by 1.74%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 590.05 and closed at 598.05. The stock reached a high of 599.5 and a low of 579.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 598.05, 1.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81065.56, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 599.5 and a low of 579 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5598.42
10588.33
20611.10
50609.82
100618.67
300586.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 596.4, 606.55, & 612.25, whereas it has key support levels at 580.55, 574.85, & 564.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.97 & P/B is at 22.28.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.38% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

