Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Varun Beverages share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Varun Beverages share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 644.75 and closed at 638.6. The stock reached a high of 661 and a low of 631.8 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 638.6, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83129.88, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 661 and a low of 631.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5638.02
10621.63
20619.27
50621.54
100615.95
300570.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 653.23, 659.02, & 666.13, whereas it has key support levels at 640.33, 633.22, & 627.43.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 234.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.80 & P/B is at 24.49.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.21% today to trade at 638.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.22% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.