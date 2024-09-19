Varun Beverages share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 644.75 and closed at ₹ 638.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 661 and a low of ₹ 631.8 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹638.6, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83129.88, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹661 and a low of ₹631.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 638.02 10 621.63 20 619.27 50 621.54 100 615.95 300 570.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹653.23, ₹659.02, & ₹666.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹640.33, ₹633.22, & ₹627.43.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 234.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.80 & P/B is at 24.49.



The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.