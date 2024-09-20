Varun Beverages share are down by -0.34%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 648 and closed at 649.45. The stock reached a high of 655.55 and a low of 636.85 during the day.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 649.45, -0.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84430.66, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of 655.55 and a low of 636.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5641.79
10625.38
20620.70
50621.69
100616.65
300571.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 666.13, 678.62, & 695.78, whereas it has key support levels at 636.48, 619.32, & 606.83.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 182.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.53 & P/B is at 24.70.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -0.34% today to trade at 649.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.2% & 1.5% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Varun Beverages share are down by -0.34%, Nifty up by 1.2%

