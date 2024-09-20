Varun Beverages share are down by -0.34%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 648 and closed at ₹ 649.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 655.55 and a low of ₹ 636.85 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹649.45, -0.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84430.66, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹655.55 and a low of ₹636.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 641.79 10 625.38 20 620.70 50 621.69 100 616.65 300 571.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹666.13, ₹678.62, & ₹695.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹636.48, ₹619.32, & ₹606.83.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 182.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.53 & P/B is at 24.70.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}