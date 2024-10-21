Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.97%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|597.49
|10
|589.25
|20
|605.12
|50
|609.60
|100
|618.43
|300
|586.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹598.3, ₹609.2, & ₹619.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹577.6, ₹567.8, & ₹556.9.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.68% with a target price of ₹696.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -1.97% today to trade at ₹576.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.31% each respectively.