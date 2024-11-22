Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -1.89%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 625.25 and closed at 615. The stock reached a high of 627 and a low of 613 during the trading session.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:12 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 615, -1.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78009.8, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 627 and a low of 613 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5593.81
10593.27
20599.69
50606.52
100615.60
300597.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 635.33, 642.67, & 655.33, whereas it has key support levels at 615.33, 602.67, & 595.33.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 311.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 80.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.93% with a target price of 713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.63% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.42% in june to 2.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.89% today to trade at 615 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.97% & 1.11% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:12 PM IST
