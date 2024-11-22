Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 1.32%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:46 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹615.3, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78169.95, up by 1.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹627 and a low of ₹613 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|593.81
|10
|593.27
|20
|599.69
|50
|606.52
|100
|615.60
|300
|597.17
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹635.33, ₹642.67, & ₹655.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹615.33, ₹602.67, & ₹595.33.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 383.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 80.14 .
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.88% with a target price of ₹713.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.63% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.42% in june to 2.63% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -1.84% today to trade at ₹615.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.32% & 1.31% each respectively.
