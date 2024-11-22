Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -1.89%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 625.25 and closed at ₹ 615. The stock reached a high of ₹ 627 and a low of ₹ 613 during the trading session.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:12 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹615, -1.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78009.8, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹627 and a low of ₹613 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 593.81 10 593.27 20 599.69 50 606.52 100 615.60 300 597.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹635.33, ₹642.67, & ₹655.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹615.33, ₹602.67, & ₹595.33.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 311.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 80.14 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.93% with a target price of ₹713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.63% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.42% in june to 2.63% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.