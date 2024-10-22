Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.25%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 583 and closed at ₹ 571. The stock reached a high of ₹ 588 and a low of ₹ 567 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 597.49 10 589.25 20 605.12 50 609.60 100 618.43 300 586.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹593.1, ₹607.95, & ₹618.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹567.9, ₹557.55, & ₹542.7.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 144.89% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.02 & P/B is at 22.30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.89% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.