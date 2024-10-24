Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -3.04%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 629.05 and closed at 609.70. The stock reached a high of 632 and a low of 604.45 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 609.7, -3.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 632 and a low of 604.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5591.43
10593.33
20598.33
50609.00
100618.29
300587.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 639.1, 650.45, & 671.0, whereas it has key support levels at 607.2, 586.65, & 575.3.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 227.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.61% with a target price of 711.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -3.04% today to trade at 609.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

