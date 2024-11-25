Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 624.45 and closed at ₹ 624.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 632.25 and a low of ₹ 620.60 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value by the end of the trading session.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:02 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹624.75, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80413.55, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of ₹632.25 and a low of ₹620.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 612.12 10 599.19 20 600.71 50 607.24 100 615.05 300 597.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹624.45, ₹633.05, & ₹638.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹609.95, ₹604.05, & ₹595.45.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 143.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 78.82 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.29% with a target price of ₹714.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.63% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.42% in june to 2.63% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}