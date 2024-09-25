Varun Beverages share are down by -1.17%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 649.05 and closed at ₹ 639.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 649.90 and a low of ₹ 638.45 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹639.45, -1.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84793.48, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹649.9 and a low of ₹638.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 645.05 10 636.28 20 622.58 50 622.17 100 617.96 300 573.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹659.73, ₹672.37, & ₹681.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹637.73, ₹628.37, & ₹615.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 37.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.82 & P/B is at 24.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of ₹667.73.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.