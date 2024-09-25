Varun Beverages share are down by -1.17%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|645.05
|10
|636.28
|20
|622.58
|50
|622.17
|100
|617.96
|300
|573.37
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹659.73, ₹672.37, & ₹681.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹637.73, ₹628.37, & ₹615.73.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 37.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of ₹667.73.
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -1.17% today to trade at ₹639.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.15% & -0.14% each respectively.