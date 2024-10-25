Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 610.05 and closed at 603.10. The stock experienced a high of 616.95 and a low of 593.75 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 603.1, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79419.64, down by -0.81%. The stock has hit a high of 616.95 and a low of 593.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5595.49
10596.96
20597.42
50609.52
100618.85
300588.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 626.07, 642.13, & 653.07, whereas it has key support levels at 599.07, 588.13, & 572.07.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 153.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 77.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.89% with a target price of 711.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.01% today to trade at 603.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.81% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsVarun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

146.05
12:04 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-2.95 (-1.98%)

Bharat Electronics share price

261.45
12:04 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-9.95 (-3.67%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,027.65
12:04 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-251.25 (-19.65%)

ITC share price

488.00
12:04 PM | 25 OCT 2024
16.15 (3.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,601.35
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26.4 (1.03%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,313.10
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
18.8 (0.82%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

441.55
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1.4 (-0.32%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,427.45
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1636.6 (-10.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

938.00
12:01 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.4 (-9.76%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.35
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.6 (-7.46%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

875.00
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-64 (-6.82%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,626.75
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-167.85 (-6.01%)
More from Top Losers

Laurus Labs share price

472.00
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26 (5.83%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

975.20
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
41.95 (4.5%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

872.30
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
36.45 (4.36%)

ITC share price

488.80
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
16.95 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.