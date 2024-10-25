Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 610.05 and closed at 603.10. The stock experienced a high of 616.95 and a low of 593.75 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5595.49
10596.96
20597.42
50609.52
100618.85
300588.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 626.07, 642.13, & 653.07, whereas it has key support levels at 599.07, 588.13, & 572.07.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 153.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 77.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.89% with a target price of 711.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.01% today to trade at 603.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.81% each respectively.

