Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are up by 2.66%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 607.85 and closed at ₹ 618. The stock reached a high of ₹ 620.6 and a low of ₹ 607.3 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a closing price higher than the opening price.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹618, 2.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80061.38, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹620.6 and a low of ₹607.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 612.12 10 599.19 20 600.71 50 607.24 100 615.05 300 597.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹621.95, ₹644.1, & ₹655.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹588.0, ₹576.2, & ₹554.05.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 355.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.86 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.53% with a target price of ₹714.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.63% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.42% in june to 2.63% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}