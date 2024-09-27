Varun Beverages share are down by -1.64%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 623.85 and closed at 616.35. The stock reached a high of 625.95 and a low of 615 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:06 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 616.35, -1.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85849.92, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 625.95 and a low of 615 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5646.98
10642.50
20623.77
50622.36
100618.78
300575.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 633.67, 640.83, & 646.67, whereas it has key support levels at 620.67, 614.83, & 607.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 188.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 84.13 & P/B is at 23.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.34% with a target price of 667.73.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.64% today to trade at 616.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
