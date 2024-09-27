Varun Beverages share are down by -1.64%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|646.98
|10
|642.50
|20
|623.77
|50
|622.36
|100
|618.78
|300
|575.41
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹633.67, ₹640.83, & ₹646.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹620.67, ₹614.83, & ₹607.67.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 188.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.34% with a target price of ₹667.73.
The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -1.64% today to trade at ₹616.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.02% each respectively.