Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are up by 2.19%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 610.35 and closed at ₹ 626.6. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 638.5 and a low of ₹ 605.65, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 617.27 10 599.75 20 600.34 50 607.13 100 614.55 300 598.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹619.87, ₹625.93, & ₹631.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹607.87, ₹601.93, & ₹595.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 481.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 78.38 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.95% with a target price of ₹714.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.63% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.42% in june to 2.63% in the september quarter.