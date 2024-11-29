Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -1.94%, Nifty up by 0.88%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 629 and closed at ₹ 618. The stock reached a high of ₹ 629.3 and a low of ₹ 616.35 during the day.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:25 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price ₹618, -1.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79826.98, up by 0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹629.3 and a low of ₹616.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 618.00 10 602.03 20 600.49 50 606.85 100 614.26 300 599.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹644.08, ₹658.07, & ₹677.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹610.63, ₹591.17, & ₹577.18.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 82.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 80.65 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.53% with a target price of ₹714.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.75% MF holding, & 25.25% FII holding as per filings in the november quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.63% in august to 3.75% in the november quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 24.18% in august to 25.25% in the november quarter.