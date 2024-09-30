Varun Beverages share are down by -0.15%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 623.3 and closed at 608.35. The stock reached a high of 624.5 and a low of 602.3 during the session.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 608.35, -0.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 624.5 and a low of 602.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5633.95
10638.76
20624.82
50621.28
100619.09
300576.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 620.37, 633.08, & 640.27, whereas it has key support levels at 600.47, 593.28, & 580.57.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 273.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.68 & P/B is at 23.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.76% with a target price of 667.73.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -0.15% today to trade at 608.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

