Varun Beverages share are down by -0.15%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹ 623.3 and closed at ₹ 608.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 624.5 and a low of ₹ 602.3 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 633.95 10 638.76 20 624.82 50 621.28 100 619.09 300 576.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹620.37, ₹633.08, & ₹640.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹600.47, ₹593.28, & ₹580.57.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 273.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.68 & P/B is at 23.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.76% with a target price of ₹667.73.

The company has a 62.66% promoter holding, 1.62% MF holding, & 25.32% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.52% in march to 1.62% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.78% in march to 25.32% in the june quarter.