Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Varun Beverages share price are down by -1.44%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 606 and closed at 596.7. The stock reached a high of 606.15 and a low of 592.45 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Varun BeveragesShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Varun Beverages shares are trading at price 596.7, -1.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79513.47, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 606.15 and a low of 592.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5612.33
10601.88
20595.30
50611.38
100620.22
300590.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 615.8, 627.35, & 639.25, whereas it has key support levels at 592.35, 580.45, & 568.9.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 80.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15% & ROA of 15.68% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 77.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.49% with a target price of 713.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.

Varun Beverages share price down -1.44% today to trade at 596.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.54% each respectively.

