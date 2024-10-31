Varun Beverages Share Price Today on : Varun Beverages share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Varun Beverages Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|612.33
|10
|601.88
|20
|595.30
|50
|611.38
|100
|620.22
|300
|590.59
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹608.73, ₹616.67, & ₹624.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹592.48, ₹584.17, & ₹576.23.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Varun Beverages was 196.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 34.15%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.83% with a target price of ₹713.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.69% MF holding, & 24.18% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.62% in june to 1.69% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.32% in june to 24.18% in the september quarter.
Varun Beverages share price down -0.89% today to trade at ₹600 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.