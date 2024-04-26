Varyaa Creations IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing
Varyaa Creations IPO: The allotment is to be out soon. Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing on the BSE SME on the Tuesday, 30 April, 2024. The issue closed for subscription on Thursday, April 25 after opening on Monday, April 22
Varyaa Creations IPO: The issue that had opened for subscription on Monday, April 22, closed on Thursday, April 25. The allotment for Varyaa Creations IPO that was subscribed more than 3 times, is to be out soon following which Varyaa Creations is likely to be listed on the BSE SME on the Tuesday, 30 April, 2024,
