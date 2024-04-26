Varyaa Creations IPO: The issue that had opened for subscription on Monday, April 22, closed on Thursday, April 25. The allotment for Varyaa Creations IPO that was subscribed more than 3 times, is to be out soon following which Varyaa Creations is likely to be listed on the BSE SME on the Tuesday, 30 April, 2024, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrars to the Varyaa Creations are Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and investors can check for allotment of Varyaa Creations shares on the BSE site of the official site of Bigshare Services.

Here's how to check the status of allotment For investors who have applied for the Varyaa Creations IPO, they can go to check the allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd or on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd at https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html 2. Select any one server, if it gives you many choices, to know your IPO Allotment Status

3. Look for and locate the "Check Application Status" section. Thereafter from the drop-down menu, choose "Varyaa Creations Limited" (the name will become visible as and when the allocation is confirmed).

4. Select one of the options, namely - either the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN ID. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Enter either your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

In a similar way, investors may also check allotment status on the BSE website.

Go to the BSE website.

Step 1- to check the status of your application login to the BSE Link {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step2- Locate and Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name.

Step 3- Following selection of issue name investors need enter their PAN card number or application number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thereafter Click on the "Search" button.

Grey Market Premium or GMP- According to investorgain.com, the Varyaa Creations IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was ₹0, meaning that shares were trading at their issue price of ₹150 with no premium or discount in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money than the issue price.

It also means that investors are expecting the Varyaa Creations share price to list at the issue levels with no significant listing gains or loses.

