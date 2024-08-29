Markets
Vedanta, Adani Energy lead QIP charge as fundraising reaches ₹58,425 crore
Summary
- Companies are raking in 4-year high QIP funds with another ₹1 trillion expected to be raised.
Mumbai: Fundraising through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has touched a four-year high in 2024 thus far, marking a threefold increase from last year.
