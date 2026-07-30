Vedanta Aluminium Metal Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 34% QoQ to ₹5,629 crore; revenue up 12%

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Q1 Results: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd on Thursday, 30 July, reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 33.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹5,629 crore, compared with ₹4,207 crore in the March quarter.
The company's revenue from operations grew 11.9% sequentially to ₹21,393 crore, up from ₹19,124 crore in the preceding quarter.
Operating performance also improved significantly, with EBITDA increasing 23.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹10,299 crore from ₹8,352 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 48.14%, compared with 43.68% in the previous quarter, indicating stronger operating efficiency and improved profitability.
According to the company's exchange filing, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd achieved its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production of 632 kilotonnes (KT) during the first quarter of FY27, marking a 3% sequential and 5% year-on-year increase. Production of value-added products (VAP) also touched a record 389 KT, rising 4% quarter-on-quarter and 14% year-on-year. Meanwhile, alumina production stood at 826 KT, up 41% from a year ago, driven by higher refining capacity and improved asset utilisation.
The company said it continues to strengthen its position as India's largest aluminium producer by building a fully integrated aluminium business focused on enhancing raw material security and operational efficiency.
Commenting on the quarterly performance, Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director & CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said the company has begun its journey as an independent entity with a strong operational and financial performance.
He added that Vedanta Aluminium remains focused on resource security, operational integration, and the expansion of its value-added product portfolio, which has helped strengthen its competitive position. The company is also working to reinforce cost leadership and build a globally competitive aluminium business while creating long-term value for stakeholders, he said.
According to the company's spokesperson, Anup Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Vedanta Aluminium, the company has begun its journey as an independent entity on a strong note, reporting record revenue of ₹21,105 crore, EBITDA of ₹10,499 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6,597 crore in its inaugural quarter.
Agarwal said the company enters this new phase with a strong balance sheet and an improved credit profile, providing greater financial flexibility to pursue its long-term growth strategy. He added that, as one of the world's leading aluminium producers, Vedanta Aluminium is well-positioned to meet rising demand from sectors such as energy transition, infrastructure, transportation, packaging, and advanced manufacturing through its integrated value chain and expanding portfolio of value-added products.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal share price today opened at ₹439.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹463.55 per share, and an intraday low of ₹433.10 apiece.
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