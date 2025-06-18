Vedanta declares first interim dividend of ₹7 per share for FY26. Check record date and other details

Mining and metals conglomerate Vedanta on Wednesday announced the first interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

The decision was taken at the Board of Directors' meeting held earlier in the day and marks a significant shareholder payout of approximately ₹2,737 crore.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Vedanta confirmed that the interim dividend is based on a face value of ₹1 per equity share.

Vedanta Dividend Record Date Set The company had earlier notified that Tuesday, June 24, 2025, would be the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend. The dividend payout will be made within the timelines prescribed by law.

“The Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited, at its meeting held on June 18, 2025, has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of ₹7 per share, amounting to around ₹2,737 crore,” the company said in its stock exchange communication.

Vedanta has a long-standing reputation for delivering consistent and high dividends to its shareholders, making it one of the preferred dividend-paying stocks on Dalal Street. The latest dividend further reinforces the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors even amid ongoing capital expenditure plans and demerger-related developments.

Vedanta Sells 1.6% Stake in Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Ltd today also confirmed selling a 1.6 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) via block deals to institutional investors, raising ₹3,028 crore. The move is part of Vedanta’s broader deleveraging strategy aimed at strengthening its balance sheet.

Earlier in the day, about 7.2 crore shares, or 1.71 per cent equity, changed hands at ₹460.5 apiece, totalling ₹3,323 crore, according to CNBC-TV18. Vedanta later clarified that it had sold 66.7 million shares through an accelerated bookbuild process.

In addition to the stake sale, Vedanta is expected to receive ₹2,679.54 crore from Hindustan Zinc’s recently declared ₹10 per share dividend. The twin cash inflows will support Vedanta’s financial goals amid ongoing corporate restructuring and focus on capital discipline.