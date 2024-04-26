Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price gained more than 5% in morning trades on Friday post Q4 results on Thursday. The earnings performance came better than expectations. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock? Here's what experts say

The Vedanta earnings performance for the March quarter came better than expectations as per analysts that propelled the Vedanta share prices, said analysts.

Vedanta reported consolidated net profit at ₹4QFY24 at ₹ 2273 crore declined 21% sequentially and 27% year on year over ₹3132 Crore reported in the year ago quarter.

The same however was impacted by exceptional items. As the financials exclude custom smelting at copper business, Vedanta also has taken impairment on its books during the January-March quarter for Sterlite Copper plant that remains closed for few year. Higher taxes also impacted net profit for Vedanta

Operating performance better than expectations Vedanta said that 4QFY24 Ebitda increased by 3% sequentially to ₹8,969 crore mainly driven by higher volume and structural cost saving initiatives across businesses. However the benefits were also partially offset by lower prices of base metals on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and exchange rate fluctuations.

Ebitda stands for Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and amortisation .

Even though lower LME prices and exchange rate fluctuations proved to be a spoil sport 4QFY24 Revenue at ₹34,937 crore remained flat sequentially, though were down 6% year-on-year.

As per analysts calculations Ebitda came at ₹8768 crore while adjsuted net profit at ₹1549 crore. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking said that it was 3.4% above their estimate and 6.3% higher than the consensus.

Improving LME prices aids outlook Some improvement in LME prices has been observed for Aluminum, Copper and Zinc. Aluminium Prices that were below $2200 a tonne in February have risen past $2500 a tonne level now. The Zinc prices that were close to $2300 a tonne in February have crossed $2800 a tonne now. This is positive for Vedanta share price.

Antique analysts factor in 6% higher aluminum, 9% higher zinc prices, which leads them to raises the FY25 and Fy26 Ebitda estimates by 11%/ 15%. They said that “Strengthening of commodity prices (supported by tightening of supply and steady demand) would support topline growth while accrual of benefits of most cost optimization initiatives coming in FY25 onwards would support profitability" They also like the Vedanta's low-cost producer advantage and maintain BUY rating.

Analysts At Nuvama Institutional Equities have increased Vedanta's FY25 and FY26 estimates Ebitda by 18% and 23% factoring in higher commodity prices and lower Cos of Production in aluminium.

Capex plans and cost savings to help earnings Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services who also have raised Ebitda estimates by 4% in FY26 to incorporate the improving outlook, said that the Capex plans are progressing well which would lead to further cost savings.

Debt outlook Investors and analysts remain watchful on debt of parent Vedanta Resources and Vedanta Ltd.

The net debt at ₹56,338 crore for Vedanta Ltd as on 31st Mar’24, reduced by ₹6,155 crore sequentially while Gross debt at ₹71,759 crore as on 31st Mar’24, reduced by ₹3,468 crore sequentially, as per the company.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said that they believe the company’s debt peaked out in FY24. Also rising commodity improves cash flows as well as open potential of increasing the valuation multiple too as debt overhang shall subside significantly.

Further Analysts at Motilal Oswal said that extending the maturity of bonds at HoldCo. by three years offers the company adequate liquidity comfort in the near term



