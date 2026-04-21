Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc announces board meet date to consider Q4 results, interim dividend. Check details

Vedanta subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, announced that its board will meet later this week to consider the fourth quarter and financial year 2025-26 earnings, along with the declaration of the first interim dividend.

Hindustan Zinc board has set the meeting date as Friday, 24 April.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia:

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1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

2. The declaration of the first Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2026-27," the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, 21 April.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, dividend

Hindustan Zinc: Q4 Preview Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities expects Hindustan Zinc to post a sharp jump in profit and sales amid rising zinc sales and higher commodity prices.

The brokerage expects net sales to soar 34.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12,228.3 crore, while it pegs profit growth at 62% to ₹1642.2 crore during the said period. It added that we estimate EBITDA to increase by 23% sequentially and 55% YoY, led by higher silver and zinc prices, partially offset by hedged quantities.

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Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects strong LME and silver prices to drive earnings in 4Q, with healthy volumes offsetting the impact of cost inflation. It sees 27.5% rise in net sales and a 36.8% rise in profit during the quarter under review.

Hindustan Zinc dividend history According to Trendlyne data, Hindustan Zinc has announced 44 dividends in the last 15 years, since 2001. At current prices, this Vedanta group company has a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The last dividend announced by Hindustan Zinc was ₹10 per share, with the record date set as 17 June 2025.

Hindustan Zinc share price trend Shares of Hindustan Zinc have fared decently in the near-to-medium term. The metal and mining stock has lost only 4% year-to-date (YTD), as against a 7% decline in the BSE Sensex. However, in the last three months, the stock has lost 16%, underperforming the benchmark index, which lost only 3%.

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However, in a year, Hindustan Zinc stock has surged 30%, while it has added 107% in five years. Meanwhile, in 10 years, the stock has jumped 238%.

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