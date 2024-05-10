Veritaas Advertising IPO to open on May 13; price band set at ₹109-114 apiece
Veritaas Advertising IPO opens on May 13 and closes on May 15 with a price band of ₹109-114 per share. The company offers integrated advertising services in various locations and owns marketing firms. Its revenue in FY23 was ₹786.75 lakhs.
Veritaas Advertising IPO will open for subscription on Monday, May 13, and will close on Wednesday, May 15. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹109 to ₹114 per share. The IPO lot size for Veritaas Advertising is 1,200 shares.
