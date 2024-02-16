For all three days of its subscription period, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO garnered a blockbuster response. The size of the offering, the lower valuations, and the merchant banker's track record were some of the aspects that industry experts point to as contributing to the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO's success. Moreover, when the market is flooded with funds, applying to an appealing issue is not a challenging thing, according to experts.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription begun on Tuesday, February 13, and ended on Thursday, February 15. On the third day, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscription status was 298.86 times, as per BSE data. The retail investors portion was subscribed 188.17 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 721.34 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 178.73 times. The employee portion had been subscribed 201.48 times.

"On each of the parameters, the company scores high marks. and the combination resulted in phenomenal subscriptions, particularly in the high net-worth individuals (HNI) category. Unheard of numbers,"pointed out Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO price band was set in the range of ₹141 to ₹151 apiece. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO lot size consisted of 99 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 99 shares and in multiples thereof.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹44.55 lakhs.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Issue Size

In terms of the issue size, the ₹72.17 crore mainboard issue is the smallest in a very long time, according to Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services. If we take away the anchor, the public float would be ₹50 crore, and you would expect a ₹50 crore issue to only come in small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) category.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO valuations

The earning per share (EPS) for the fiscal year 2023, as stated in the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), were ₹14.85. Taking into consideration the company's upper band IPO price of ₹151, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 10.2.

The P/E of the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO is lower than that of its listed peers, who trade between a P/E of 31 and 65, including APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, and Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. This meant that valuations were pretty cheaper.

The average P/E ratio for the industry peer group is 45.39, according to the company's RHP.

According to Mohit Gulati, CIO & Managing Partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Vibhor Steel Tubes is a great example of rationality in a market that is heavily influenced by bullish sentiments. The company's management is raising capital at a multiple of approximately 10x earnings, which leaves enough on the table. In comparison, other companies in the same industry are trading at a multiple of more than 25x earnings.

"The management's wisdom lies in issuing a small number of shares at this price point, which has led to massive oversubscription and increased the buzz around the counter even post-listing date.

I wouldn't be surprised if the management opts for a QIB issue in the next 12 months at a price that is 2-3 times higher than the current issue price. This is a tried-and-tested strategy, and companies such as DMART and Jubilant Foodworks have employed it in the past with great success.

Such level-headed and astute promoters instill confidence in retail investors. On listing day, it will come as no surprise if Vibhor Steel Tubes performs exceptionally well," explained Gulati.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Merchant Banker Track Record

For the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager. Arun Kejriwal explained that the merchant banker's track record was rather significant. At the issue price of ₹200, Khambatta Securities Limited got EMS Ltd to the primary market six to seven months ago, a company whose shares are currently trading at about ₹500. The stock has already increased by 150%. As a result, the perception that this merchant banker does not set prices that conflict with investors' interests supported the positive sentiment.

