Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Experts decode key reasons behind robust 300 times subscription ahead of allotment
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO received overwhelming response with 298.86 times subscription, driven by the offering size, lower valuations, and merchant banker's track record, says experts.
For all three days of its subscription period, Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO garnered a blockbuster response. The size of the offering, the lower valuations, and the merchant banker's track record were some of the aspects that industry experts point to as contributing to the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO's success. Moreover, when the market is flooded with funds, applying to an appealing issue is not a challenging thing, according to experts.
